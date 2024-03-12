Previous
Scholarship Fundraiser by calm
Photo 2397

Scholarship Fundraiser

My first trip out in a week. Attended a scholarship fundraiser dinner and auction with friends as we have for more than a decade. Comments not necessary. A diary photo.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Photo Details

