Pottery Making

A diary shot… I had lunch with my 97 year old Aunt and 2 cousins in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee today. First visit since last May, mostly due to my ongoing health issues. We walked next door after eating to the pottery, where a great aunt worked in the 1940’s-1960’s. And guess which one of us remembered her 4 children's names? My 97 year old Aunt. The children in the photo were well behaved and slipped quietly into seats to watch the potter at work.