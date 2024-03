He Arose!!!

The sweetest thing happened during our Easter service this morning. The man who portrays Jesus in a number of our church dramas, has 3 small children. His family almost always sits on the front row. When Jesus emerged from the tomb, the little girl (about 4 years old) saw her Daddy and ran up on the stage and into his arms! Such a picture of Jesus! Welcomed with open arms! There were also about 20 baptized this morning in the early service! It has been a glorious day for this Christ follower!!!