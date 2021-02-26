Previous
Tree bears by cam365pix
26 / 365

Tree bears

Since Christmas more and more cuddly toys have been appearing in the trees that edge the local park.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
