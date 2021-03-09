Sign up
flying in the clouds
It's always fun to look for things in the shape of clouds. This looks like some spectre or angel flying over the houses to me.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
sky
cloud
