lock gates by cam365pix
148 / 365

lock gates

Another pic from the Saturday visit to Portishead, this time of the lock gates as they release water to bring the boats down to sea level (a 20ft plus drop).
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
40% complete

Photo Details

