busy bee by cam365pix
150 / 365

busy bee

Bee on cowslip. Great to see the pollinators enjoying the wildflowers that are in abundance around the local fields and wood.
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
