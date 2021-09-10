Sign up
222 / 365
community park event
Met up with my son-in-law and the grandchildren this evening at a park event near to them. Italian-themed food freshly prepared, local beers and love bluesy music. So many young families and children, with great fun had by all.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Tags
fun
,
event
,
community
,
park-life
