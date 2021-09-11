Previous
back at the Gate by cam365pix
back at the Gate

My son and I made our first return to Ashton Gate to watch Bristol City since pre-COVID times. The game (against Preston North End) wasn't the best (ended 0-0), but it did feel good to be able to enjoy the atmosphere of a live game again.
Cam

