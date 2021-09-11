Sign up
223 / 365
back at the Gate
My son and I made our first return to Ashton Gate to watch Bristol City since pre-COVID times. The game (against Preston North End) wasn't the best (ended 0-0), but it did feel good to be able to enjoy the atmosphere of a live game again.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
Tags
football
,
sport
