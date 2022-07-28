Previous
Next
the brinker by cam365pix
Photo 509

the brinker

Another photo from yesterday's Magor Marsh visit. This 2.5m high sculpture is of a brinker.

"a ‘brinker’ is a person who owns land on one side of a reen, wall or pill and is responsible for its maintenance. Traditionally, a brinker would use a scythe to clear vegetation to keep waterways open and prevent flooding.

Both men and women are listed as brinkers in the Court of Sewers records, held at Gwent Archives.

[This] figure is inspired by Anne Williams (died 1723), who owned land next to Monk’s Ditch in Whitson and Clift Reen in Goldcliff."

- https://www.livinglevels.org.uk/the-brinker
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise