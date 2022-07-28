the brinker

Another photo from yesterday's Magor Marsh visit. This 2.5m high sculpture is of a brinker."a ‘brinker’ is a person who owns land on one side of a reen, wall or pill and is responsible for its maintenance. Traditionally, a brinker would use a scythe to clear vegetation to keep waterways open and prevent flooding.Both men and women are listed as brinkers in the Court of Sewers records, held at Gwent Archives.[This] figure is inspired by Anne Williams (died 1723), who owned land next to Monk’s Ditch in Whitson and Clift Reen in Goldcliff."