fallen leaves

High winds and bursts of squally showers here today. The first real signs that autumn has arrived. The leaves are beginning to fall in earnest.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
