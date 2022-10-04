Previous
holy water by cam365pix
Photo 570

holy water

So this morning I sat down in the conservatory with a long glass of iced fizzy water and lime cordial, to relax with a book for a few minutes after a busy couple of hours, and promptly tipped over said drink, sending liquid all over the table and floor. Thankfully, the glass didn't break. Discarding my book (and relaxation), I then spent a good ten minutes or so soaking up the water and wiping down the table, floor and furniture etc. to mop up the mess. Anyway, two or three hours later, this was the only mark that mysteriously remained. Why hadn't it dried up? Could it be a divine sign of which I should take heed? Or just a sign that I should do a better job of cleaning up?!
