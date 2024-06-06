Previous
Next
a confluence of two pubs by cam365pix
Photo 1008

a confluence of two pubs

The Foxton Locks Inn and Bridge 61, the two pubs at the bottom of the lock "staircase". It would have been rude not to visit both.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise