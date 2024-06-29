Previous
Normanton Church, Rutland Water by cam365pix
Normanton Church, Rutland Water

The only remaining building of the village that was levelled in the 1970s in order to create Rutland Water.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Wendy ace
Lovely historical documentary shot. Maybe one day you will get close enough to give us a look inside. Fav.
July 11th, 2024  
