Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 633
Cosmos & Poppies
Another play with meadow flowers, different colour scheme this time. A bit of all sorts, white on white, high key, rule of thirds & rule of odds.
Best on black.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August I started year five! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an awful...
2483
photos
165
followers
147
following
173% complete
View this month »
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
Latest from all albums
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
633
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
18th August 2021 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
meadow
,
cosmos
,
poppies
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close