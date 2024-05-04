Previous
Water Cascade by carole_sandford
Photo 1189

Water Cascade

A bit of silky water, always pleased when this works!
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice
May 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful Carole ! fav
May 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
May 4th, 2024  
