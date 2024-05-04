Sign up
Photo 1189
Water Cascade
A bit of silky water, always pleased when this works!
4th May 2024
4th May 24
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4072
photos
176
followers
146
following
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
2811
1186
2812
1187
2813
1188
2814
1189
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Tags
water
,
shutter
,
slow
,
cascade
,
belton
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice
May 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful Carole ! fav
May 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
May 4th, 2024
