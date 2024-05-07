Sign up
Previous
Photo 1190
Barn Owl (cropped version)
Finally got around to cropping this image, as I had been wanting to do & also suggested by Moni Kozi.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
5
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4074
photos
176
followers
146
following
326% complete
View this month »
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
Latest from all albums
2812
1187
2813
1188
2814
1189
2815
1190
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st May 2024 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
owl
,
fiskerton
Phil Sandford
ace
Favulous.
May 5th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Fantastic capture!
May 5th, 2024
Helene
ace
wow! fabulous capture.fav
May 5th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Wonderful moment the slope of the land adds a second interest too. Absolute fav
May 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful heart shaped face.
May 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
