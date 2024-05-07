Previous
Barn Owl (cropped version) by carole_sandford
Barn Owl (cropped version)

Finally got around to cropping this image, as I had been wanting to do & also suggested by Moni Kozi.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford
Favulous.
May 5th, 2024  
Junan Heath
Fantastic capture!
May 5th, 2024  
Helene
wow! fabulous capture.fav
May 5th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Wonderful moment the slope of the land adds a second interest too. Absolute fav
May 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful heart shaped face.
May 5th, 2024  
