The Early Bird... by carole_sandford
Photo 2827

The Early Bird...

...catches the worm. I think there are Robins nesting in bushes in one corner of the garden. They, or it, kept coming to get food & flying to the same place. As you can see< someone was going to be eating well.....
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Shutterbug ace
Perfect timing. Terrific capture. And, the early photographer gets the shots.
May 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and detail, such a great earthworm it found!
May 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
The early worm gets eaten! Fab shot
May 17th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 17th, 2024  
