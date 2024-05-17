Sign up
Previous
Photo 2827
The Early Bird...
...catches the worm. I think there are Robins nesting in bushes in one corner of the garden. They, or it, kept coming to get food & flying to the same place. As you can see< someone was going to be eating well.....
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
17th May 2024 9:48am
Tags
food
worm
garden
robin
Shutterbug
ace
Perfect timing. Terrific capture. And, the early photographer gets the shots.
May 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and detail, such a great earthworm it found!
May 17th, 2024
JackieR
ace
The early worm gets eaten! Fab shot
May 17th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 17th, 2024
