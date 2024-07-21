Sign up
Previous
Photo 2892
Up Close
A closer view of one of the tall flowers, with a great sky behind it!
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4195
photos
177
followers
145
following
792% complete
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2889
1226
2890
1227
2891
1228
2892
1229
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
tall
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful. I can fully appreciate the skill in making these, out of glass.
July 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful flowers so skilfully made.
July 21st, 2024
