Neighbours Cat by carole_sandford
Photo 1283

Neighbours Cat

Often to be found lounging somewhere in our garden! Lately it’s taken to sitting on a car bonnet after it has just returned from a journey & is therefore warm!
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
gloria jones ace
Nice looking fluffy cat
October 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
super eyes carole , nice one
October 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks a bit of a mean moggy but sure that it is friendly.
October 30th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
He’s beautiful. Such long hair too.
October 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys ha ha it always has that look of disdain!
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beauty! Great portrait!
October 30th, 2024  
