Previous
Still Life 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 1286

Still Life 2

Another from the still life dahlias from earlier in the week.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
You’re so good at presenting these… gorgeous
November 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A pretty high key shot.
November 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
November 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Very lovely
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise