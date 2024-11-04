Sign up
Photo 2998
Village Entrance
There are three main entrances to our village & this one is by far the prettiest. The brightly coloured autumn leaves on the right are at the front of a farm.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
village
,
entrance
Beverley
ace
So welcoming to come home too. Beautiful autumn trees.
November 4th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a very beautiful entry point to your village. So joyful to come home.
November 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
November 4th, 2024
moni kozi
Wow! Gorgeous!
November 4th, 2024
YvetteL
Very pretty
November 4th, 2024
