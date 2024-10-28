Sign up
Previous
Photo 2991
Washed out Sunset
Taken in one of our local lanes, near to the village of Welton. I quite liked the weak hint of colour.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
8
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4347
photos
170
followers
144
following
819% complete
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
1278
2988
1279
2989
1280
2990
1281
2991
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Tags
sunset
,
evening
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Me too. Subtle and natural
October 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice tones but weather looks a bit gloomy.
October 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
but pretty
October 28th, 2024
carol white
ace
Looks very cool and autumnal
October 28th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Just a little promise of lightness. How lovely.
October 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gentle sunset in an otherwise cold looking Autumn evening with the tree already void of leaves ! fav
October 28th, 2024
