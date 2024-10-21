Previous
Castle Square by carole_sandford
Photo 2984

Castle Square

Have taken this view many times before, but not for a while. You may notice a blow up creature on the top of Exchequer Gate. They seem to be an attraction as a sort of fill in for the Christmas Market, which we don’t have anymore, because it was apparently a victim of its own success, with too many people descending upon the city.
The group of people belong to a running group & they were all finishing their run in what is effectively the top of our infamous Steep Hill - I need oxygen just walking up it, let alone running up it 😱
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Carole Sandford

Carole Sandford
Corinne C ace
Beautiful! I love the warm glow
October 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully lit at night ! fav
October 21st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
a "fill in" a beautiful photo Carole , picture postcard perfect
October 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
It looks spectacular at night. fav.
October 21st, 2024  
