Castle Square

Have taken this view many times before, but not for a while. You may notice a blow up creature on the top of Exchequer Gate. They seem to be an attraction as a sort of fill in for the Christmas Market, which we don’t have anymore, because it was apparently a victim of its own success, with too many people descending upon the city.

The group of people belong to a running group & they were all finishing their run in what is effectively the top of our infamous Steep Hill - I need oxygen just walking up it, let alone running up it 😱