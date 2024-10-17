Previous
Tree on Fire by carole_sandford
Photo 2980

Tree on Fire

When I drove onto the drive, the late afternoon sunshine ( it didn’t appear until about 3pm) was shining on the cherry tree, making the autumn leaves a riot of colour!
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing beauty
October 17th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous!
October 17th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Simply gorgeous
October 17th, 2024  
