Photo 2980
Tree on Fire
When I drove onto the drive, the late afternoon sunshine ( it didn’t appear until about 3pm) was shining on the cherry tree, making the autumn leaves a riot of colour!
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tree
autumn
cherry
Christine Sztukowski
Amazing beauty
October 17th, 2024
Lesley
Fabulous!
October 17th, 2024
Phil Sandford
Simply gorgeous
October 17th, 2024
