Previous
Photo 2978
A bit Different
I rarely do abstract, but I haven’t taken any photos today & this was one I took last week. Any idea what it is?
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4326
photos
170
followers
142
following
Views
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd October 2024 6:09pm
Tags
is
,
what
,
abstract
,
it?
