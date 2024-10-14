Previous
A White One by carole_sandford
Photo 2977

A White One

Another of our garden dahlias. Not yet killed off by frosts.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
815% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise