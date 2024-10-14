Sign up
Photo 1273
Progression
The colour of the cherry tree leaves has accelerated. There is now a riot of colour!
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Carole Sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tree
,
cherry
,
colour
Beryl Lloyd
So great to see before the frost takes them all down !
October 14th, 2024
