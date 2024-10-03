Sign up
Early Evening
Phil & I went down to 5 mile bridge this evening. A view along the bank of the River Witham towards Lincoln.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
bank
,
river
,
evening
,
witham
Boxplayer
ace
Splendid
October 3rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
October 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
the sky is beautiful as too is your composition Carole
October 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely rural scene.
October 3rd, 2024
