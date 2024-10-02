Previous
Flames by carole_sandford
Photo 2965

Flames

Or at least that’s what they look like to me.
Brought in from the garden for another still life.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
JackieR
Not often I praise a dahlia !! Beautiful
October 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca
Certainly does 🔥
October 2nd, 2024  
Islandgirl
Gorgeous and love the reflection!
October 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones
Wonderful.
October 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
This is beautiful.
October 2nd, 2024  
