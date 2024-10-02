Sign up
Previous
Photo 2965
Flames
Or at least that’s what they look like to me.
Brought in from the garden for another still life.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
5
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
4307
photos
170
followers
143
following
812% complete
View this month »
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Featured
on the
Trending
page
life
,
still
,
dahlia
JackieR
ace
Not often I praise a dahlia !! Beautiful
October 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Certainly does 🔥
October 2nd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous and love the reflection!
October 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful.
October 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
October 2nd, 2024
