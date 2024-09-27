Previous
It’s that time of year… by carole_sandford
It’s that time of year…

Driving through the next village to us I noticed they have some beautiful Horse Chestnut trees & I stopped off today to pick up a few Conkers. They make a good still life.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely still life
September 27th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful shot
September 27th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture, looks great on black. Fav 😊
September 27th, 2024  
