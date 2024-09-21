Sign up
Previous
Photo 2954
Autumnal Hackthorn
It was really quite warm this afternoon. Had walk at Hackthorn. This is a huge horse Chestnut tree on the edge of the lake & a few reflections.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4295
photos
171
followers
143
following
809% complete
View this month »
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
Latest from all albums
1263
2951
1264
2952
1265
2953
2954
1266
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
hackthorn
Casablanca
ace
Looks very Autumnal there already
September 21st, 2024
