Saturday Sunshine Colours by carole_sandford
Photo 2956

Saturday Sunshine Colours

Saturday was a lovely day weather wise, today has been misty, grey & very wet.
This is autumn colours on a dwarf tree in our garden, which we call the Mystery Tree.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
Your photo of your Mystery Tree is beautiful against the blue sky.
September 23rd, 2024  
