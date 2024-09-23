Sign up
Previous
Photo 2956
Saturday Sunshine Colours
Saturday was a lovely day weather wise, today has been misty, grey & very wet.
This is autumn colours on a dwarf tree in our garden, which we call the Mystery Tree.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4298
photos
171
followers
143
following
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2952
1265
2953
2954
1266
2955
1267
2956
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Taken
21st September 2024 10:37am
Tags
colours
,
autumn
,
garden
Krista Mae
ace
Your photo of your Mystery Tree is beautiful against the blue sky.
September 23rd, 2024
