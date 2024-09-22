Previous
Hackthorn Hall by carole_sandford
Hackthorn Hall

Not open to the public, but still lived in. This is just up from yesterday’s lake. Walking on the public footpath that crosses the field , this lovely house comes into view.
Carole Sandford

Corinne C ace
Wonderful pic with green framing
September 22nd, 2024  
