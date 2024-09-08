Previous
River Witham by carole_sandford
Photo 1260

River Witham

We were in Lincoln today, this is the River Witham running alongside the Waterside shopping precinct. The sculpture is “Empowerment, by Stephen Broadbent.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Another fad black & white!
September 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
B&W gives it a timeless feel.
September 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Another great b/w
September 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very lovely
September 8th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Very nice
September 8th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous reflection and excellent choice in b& w
September 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise