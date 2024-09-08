Sign up
Previous
Photo 1260
River Witham
We were in Lincoln today, this is the River Witham running alongside the Waterside shopping precinct. The sculpture is “Empowerment, by Stephen Broadbent.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
6
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
Latest from all albums
1258
2937
1259
2938
2939
2940
2941
1260
Tags
river
,
lincoln
,
witham
Pat Knowles
ace
Another fad black & white!
September 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
B&W gives it a timeless feel.
September 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Another great b/w
September 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very lovely
September 8th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice
September 8th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous reflection and excellent choice in b& w
September 8th, 2024
