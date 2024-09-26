Sign up
Previous
Photo 2959
Common Tansy
A member of the Aster family apparently, not a plant I’m familiar with, but I thought it was rather pretty.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flowers
,
aster
,
tansy
Cathy
What a cluster of blooms! Beautiful fall color!
September 26th, 2024
