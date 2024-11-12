Sign up
Previous
Photo 3006
Going to Church
I always take a shot of the Cathedral from this view every time I pass, from the car park to the Bailgate. This was on the way to the Remembrance Service. Different seasons give different views. This one definitely says Autumn.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
5
2
Carole Sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
cathedral
,
autumn
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely view over the hedge.
November 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love how the trees and plants are framing this most beautiful cathedral
November 12th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful view and capture!
November 12th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
November 12th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Very nice
November 12th, 2024
