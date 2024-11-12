Previous
Going to Church by carole_sandford
Photo 3006

Going to Church

I always take a shot of the Cathedral from this view every time I pass, from the car park to the Bailgate. This was on the way to the Remembrance Service. Different seasons give different views. This one definitely says Autumn.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
823% complete

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely view over the hedge.
November 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love how the trees and plants are framing this most beautiful cathedral
November 12th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful view and capture!
November 12th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
November 12th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Very nice
November 12th, 2024  
