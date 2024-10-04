Sign up
Photo 1269
High key Dahlia
That dahlia again, one subject can be shot so many different ways.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
high
key
dahlia
Beverley
This is soooo beautiful. Perfect pov
October 4th, 2024
