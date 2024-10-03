Previous
Sunset on the Witham by carole_sandford
Photo 2966

Sunset on the Witham

This evening’s setting sun reflecting along the River Witham, looking towards Lincoln.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Boxplayer ace
Just lovely
October 3rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful color!
October 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is magical and beautiful
October 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflected sunset.
October 3rd, 2024  
