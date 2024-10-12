Sign up
Photo 2975
Making the most….
…. Of the dahlias. Don’t think they will be around too much longer as we are getting frosts.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
garden
dahlia
Susan Wakely
ace
They are really giving you a great display.
October 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely!
October 12th, 2024
