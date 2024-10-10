Northern Lights

Previous
Someone posted on our village facebook page that by putting your iPhone to night mode & pointing north there was a lovely surprise in the sky! Low & behold…..
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

ace
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
October 10th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh no, is this tonight??? We will be in Epworth starting Saturday! I’ve never seen them and want too!
October 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@illinilass yes Dorothy this is tonight.
October 10th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
How lovely….. I might go out & try!
October 10th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
October 10th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How interesting. So, you couldn't actually see this without using your phone?
October 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@robz there was the vaguest hint of colour.
October 10th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
October 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Thanks for tip. I have just tried this and there was a hint of pink between the clouds.
October 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
How exciting.
October 10th, 2024  
