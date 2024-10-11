Previous
Autumn Colour by carole_sandford
Photo 2974

Autumn Colour

The flowering cherry trees in the garden are showing quite a lot of colour now.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca ace
Not my favourite season, but I do enjoy the colours. This is lovely.
October 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the fall colors....great capture
October 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Pretty colours and lovely with the blue sky peeping in…
October 11th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so lovely
October 11th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal colours
October 11th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
October 11th, 2024  
