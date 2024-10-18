Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2981
Another Misty Morning
So we had more misty weather this morning. I stopped off at this field in the next village. The cows are Lincolnshire Reds - they produce very nice steaks 😜
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4330
photos
170
followers
142
following
816% complete
View this month »
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
Latest from all albums
1272
2977
1273
2978
2979
2980
2981
1274
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
cows
,
misty
JackieR
ace
Looks very chilly!!
October 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely misty scene with nice dew and spiderwebs in the foreground.
October 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I always love pastural image
October 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice rural mist
October 18th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely atmospheric capture
October 18th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
A very moody capture. Fav.
October 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close