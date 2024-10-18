Previous
Another Misty Morning by carole_sandford
Photo 2981

Another Misty Morning

So we had more misty weather this morning. I stopped off at this field in the next village. The cows are Lincolnshire Reds - they produce very nice steaks 😜
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

JackieR ace
Looks very chilly!!
October 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely misty scene with nice dew and spiderwebs in the foreground.
October 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I always love pastural image
October 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice rural mist
October 18th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely atmospheric capture
October 18th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
A very moody capture. Fav.
October 18th, 2024  
