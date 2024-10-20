Sign up
Previous
Photo 2983
A Black & White Version
Today has seen torrential rain at times. So I haven’t taken a photo. Hence, I give you a B&W image of yesterday’s dahlia.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
6
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4332
photos
170
followers
142
following
817% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
dahlia
Renee Salamon
ace
Works really well
October 20th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning
October 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks good especially when seen on a black background.
October 20th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Well that works really well…..very mysterious I think.
October 20th, 2024
KV
ace
Looks great in B&W too.
October 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous bw
October 20th, 2024
