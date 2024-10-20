Previous
A Black & White Version by carole_sandford
Photo 2983

A Black & White Version

Today has seen torrential rain at times. So I haven’t taken a photo. Hence, I give you a B&W image of yesterday’s dahlia.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Renee Salamon ace
Works really well
October 20th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning
October 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks good especially when seen on a black background.
October 20th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Well that works really well…..very mysterious I think.
October 20th, 2024  
KV ace
Looks great in B&W too.
October 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous bw
October 20th, 2024  
