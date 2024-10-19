Sign up
Previous
Photo 2982
Not Typical
Looking more like a sea anemone than a dahlia, but it is the latter! Quite a dramatic one.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
7
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sea
,
dahlia
,
anemone
Diana
ace
You are so right, such a lovely shot of this beauty
October 19th, 2024
Kate
ace
Impressive capture of this tentacled dahlia
October 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Your right I agree,
it’s Very pretty lovely colours and looks long lasting
October 19th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Dahlias are such good value…flowering when we are heading to winter, such a colourful show in the garden. This is an amazing flower.
October 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
A lovely explosion of petals, like a mini firework
October 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It reminds me of a sea anemone.
October 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Definitely looks like a sea anemone
October 19th, 2024
it’s Very pretty lovely colours and looks long lasting