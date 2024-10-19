Previous
Not Typical by carole_sandford
Photo 2982

Not Typical

Looking more like a sea anemone than a dahlia, but it is the latter! Quite a dramatic one.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Diana ace
You are so right, such a lovely shot of this beauty
October 19th, 2024  
Kate ace
Impressive capture of this tentacled dahlia
October 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Your right I agree,
it’s Very pretty lovely colours and looks long lasting
October 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Dahlias are such good value…flowering when we are heading to winter, such a colourful show in the garden. This is an amazing flower.
October 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
A lovely explosion of petals, like a mini firework
October 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It reminds me of a sea anemone.
October 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Definitely looks like a sea anemone
October 19th, 2024  
