Photo 2999
Garden Visitor
As seen through the kitchen window, with a look of “ why hasn’t the man filled up the feeders?”
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca
ace
Gannet! They eat so much.
November 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 5th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Tree rat!!!
November 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
At least he looks rather guilty !! - great shot ! fav
November 5th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Love the words you added….a beautiful guest!
November 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheeky.
November 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
He does look rather disgruntled.
November 5th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
so cute , good window shot too
November 5th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
November 5th, 2024
