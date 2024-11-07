Previous
War Memorial by carole_sandford
Photo 1285

War Memorial

I was at the hairdressers this morning & ended up parking near this memorial. The soldier depicted is of WW1. With Remembrance Sunday a few days away, I thought it was an apt subject.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise