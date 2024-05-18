Previous
Peony by carole_sandford
Photo 2828

Peony

Rescued this one from the garden yesterday. The flower heads can be a bit top heavy for the stalks & this one was laying in the ground. So I did a bit of still life.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Fran Balsera ace
I love it!
May 18th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful delicate image!
May 18th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture of this beauty
May 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely high key capture! I love peonies!
May 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 18th, 2024  
