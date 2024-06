Calke Abbey

Calke is not presented like other country houses of its day. Paintwork is faded & peeling, vast collections of personal belongings are left as they were found.

When it was last inherited, capital gains taxes were very large & the interest charges were £1300/ day! In 1985 it was sold to the National Trust, who decided to preserve it in a state of decay! Repairs are made to halt decay but no restoration takes place.

We had never been here before, but it’s fascinating & well worth a visit!