Photo 1215
Different View
Another of the garden, but from a different view point. Another hot day with blue skies today.
25th June 2024
Carole Sandford
Tags
garden
,
sunmer
Corinne C
This is so cosy and inviting. You have a gorgeous garden!
June 25th, 2024
Rob Z
So inviting.
June 25th, 2024
KV
So nice… all the way around.
June 25th, 2024
